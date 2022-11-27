Northern Trust Corp Sells 170,975 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,975 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,912,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,982. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.19. The company has a market cap of $253.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

