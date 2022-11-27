Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,130 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,059,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,819. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

