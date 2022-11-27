Northern Trust Corp Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,270,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 968,351 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Prologis worth $1,325,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.39. 1,341,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,870. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

