Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Chevron worth $3,651,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

