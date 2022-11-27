Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,432,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.62. 10,934,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,082,468. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.