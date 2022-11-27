Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Nordstrom by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 929,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 667,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,739 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

