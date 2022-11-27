New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 183,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,144. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.