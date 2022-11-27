Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NEM stock opened at €47.89 ($48.87) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €42.78 ($43.65) and a twelve month high of €115.90 ($118.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.26.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

