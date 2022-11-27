NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.65 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00009962 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $70.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00079462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 831,086,986 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

