NEAR Protocol Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00009843 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $68.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00078002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 831,086,986 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

