Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.17 million, a PE ratio of -246.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

