Natixis Sells 144,035 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 921,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,035 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.19% of Phillips 66 worth $75,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

PSX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.78. 1,409,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,107. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

