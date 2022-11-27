Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Ameren by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 167,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Ameren by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 392,779 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Ameren by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.8 %

Ameren stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

