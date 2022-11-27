Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 6,632 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $326.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.64 and its 200-day moving average is $293.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

