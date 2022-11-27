Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 1,348 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TFC opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

