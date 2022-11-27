Natixis Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224,436 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $96,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Danaher by 43.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $721,919,000 after acquiring an additional 434,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.04. 868,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,463. The company has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

