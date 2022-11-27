Natixis Buys 1,154,632 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Natixis’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $156,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DTE traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $114.78. The company had a trading volume of 386,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,070. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.