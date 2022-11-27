Nano Price Up 32.2% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Nano has a market cap of $104.58 million and $6.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00468224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00121440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00835509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00682784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00242499 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.