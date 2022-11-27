MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC) Insider Buys £45,000 in Stock

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating) insider Lesley Innes bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($53,210.36).

MyHealthChecked Stock Performance

MHC stock opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of £13.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.73. MyHealthChecked PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.04).

Get MyHealthChecked alerts:

About MyHealthChecked

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.