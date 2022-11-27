MovieBloc Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.50 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $40.90 million and $34.50 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,119,106,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

