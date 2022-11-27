Morgan Stanley Trims Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Target Price to €75.00

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €76.00 ($77.55) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.