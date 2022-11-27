Morgan Stanley Trims Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Target Price to €75.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €76.00 ($77.55) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

