Morgan Stanley Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $219.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.89.

NYSE BURL opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 314,491 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

