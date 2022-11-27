Morgan Stanley Raises 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Price Target to GBX 1,816

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,734 ($20.50) to GBX 1,816 ($21.47) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
3i Group Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.
About 3i Group
