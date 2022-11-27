Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €30.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, October 21st.

VNA opened at €24.30 ($24.80) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.59 ($18.96) and a 1-year high of €52.65 ($53.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.69.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

