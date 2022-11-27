Moonbeam Price Hits $0.35 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $160.79 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00078358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,723,733 coins and its circulating supply is 458,797,420 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

