Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68.73 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $68.73 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $137.70 or 0.00831042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,569.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00462951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00683971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00243514 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00254411 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,206,182 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.