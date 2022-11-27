Mizuho Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $180.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut Baidu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.88.
Shares of BIDU opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
