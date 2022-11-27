Mizuho Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $180.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut Baidu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Shares of BIDU opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Baidu by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

