Mixin Price Hits $198.60 on Top Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Mixin has a market cap of $118.98 million and approximately $198,288.68 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $198.60 or 0.01200335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin Profile

Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'.XIN is the sole token used by many services in Mixin, especially full node collateral, the DApp creation and API calls. To join the network as a full node, it should pledge at least 10,000 XIN token to establish the initial trust.Every DApp creation will cost some XIN for one time, the cost is determined by the resources the DApp claimed to consume. The Mixin API calls from DApp may cost some XIN depends on the call type and count.All the XIN penalties and fees charged by the network will be recycled to the mining pool.A permanent fixed total of 1,000,000 XIN were distributed to the market at once.400,000 XIN were listed as a XIN/EOS trading pair on BigONE with the price 20 EOS/XIN from Nov 25 until Dec 25. The sale ended as soon as 8,000,000 EOS have been matched.500,000 XIN token were reserved as the incentives for all full nodes and light nodes.50,000 XIN were reserved for the core development team.50,000 XIN were the bonus for whitelist users and campaign.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

