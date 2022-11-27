Mixin Price Hits $198.60 on Top Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Mixin has a market cap of $118.98 million and approximately $198,288.68 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $198.60 or 0.01200335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.
Mixin Profile
Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.
Mixin Token Trading
