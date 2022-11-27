Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $6.88 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

