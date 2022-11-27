MinePlex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.96 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $33.96 million and $3.45 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.09 or 0.07798077 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00492872 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,939,278 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.