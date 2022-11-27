Milestone Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Milestone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Milestone Wealth LLC owned about 1.64% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 305.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,434,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

