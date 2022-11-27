Milestone Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Milestone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

