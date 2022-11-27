Milestone Wealth LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 401.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $401.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

