Midas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $87.26 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $33.47 or 0.00202447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $87.26 million and $20,451.03 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 33.53219547 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $31,370.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

