MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.
MFA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Insider Transactions at MFA Financial
In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MFA Financial news, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MFA Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
MFA Financial stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.84%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.28%.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
