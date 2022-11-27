MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $18.13

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.13 or 0.00110093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $79.86 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,470.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00239711 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.16490589 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,290,122.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

