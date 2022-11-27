MetaMUI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,286.20 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 2% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $71.55 million and approximately $89,286.20 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

