Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

