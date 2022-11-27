Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

MDT stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $114.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

