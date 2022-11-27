Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

MDT stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $114.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

