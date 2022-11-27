MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

