Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $185,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $351.29 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

