Maple Reaches One Day Volume of $790,758.91 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Maple has a market cap of $33.11 million and $790,758.91 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $8.55 or 0.00051594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.48 or 0.07803682 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00492425 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,960.73 or 0.29951614 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

