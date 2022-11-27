Mapfre, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
Mapfre Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRY opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.77.
About Mapfre
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapfre (MPFRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.