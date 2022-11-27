Mapfre, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

Mapfre Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRY opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

