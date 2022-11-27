Manifold Finance (FOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $559,159.24

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $559,159.24 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $14.76 or 0.00088950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

