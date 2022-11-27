Mammoth Price Reaches $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Mammoth has traded up 487.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $174.97 million and approximately $20,173.15 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mammoth

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.02527436 USD and is up 45.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,071.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

