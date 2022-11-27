Maker Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $651.24 or 0.03936070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $636.67 million and $23.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

