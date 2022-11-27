Maker Price Tops $650.92 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $650.92 or 0.03923860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $636.36 million and $26.42 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

