Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $244.50 million and approximately $92,558.21 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,472.84 or 0.99993828 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010442 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040269 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00239716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003545 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,693.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

