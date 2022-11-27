Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Cut to C$83.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MG. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magna International to C$62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.60.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$63.55 and a 1-year high of C$112.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.94.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Magna International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.613 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.