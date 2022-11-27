LPL Financial LLC Purchases 85,020 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Raytheon Technologies worth $135,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

